House passes public works infrastructure bill, on to Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has finally passed a $1.37 billion public works construction borrowing package after months of gridlock.

Twenty-five Republicans crossed over Wednesday night to give the Democrats the 60% supermajority the legislation needed to pass. The vote was 100-34.

The bill now goes to the Republican-led Senate, which was scheduled to reconvene Thursday.

The bonding bill is the biggest piece of unfinished business left over from the 2020 regular session, which ended in May. The bill would finance $1.87 billion in public infrastructure projects statewide once other funding sources are counted.