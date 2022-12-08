House Report: Snyder Had Role In ‘Toxic’ Commanders Culture

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform says that the Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades and downplayed sexual misconduct by men at the top levels of the organization.

That’s according to a report published Thursday.

The report also says team owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, interfered in a separate investigation and was misleading to the House committee.

The report also says the NFL minimizes “workplace misconduct across the league.”