House Votes To Censure Democratic Rep. Bowman For Pulling A Fire Alarm In Capitol Office Building

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman for triggering a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building when the chamber was in session.

The New York congressman Thursday became the third Democrat in the House to be admonished this year through the process.

Censure is a punishment one step below expulsion from the House and has become routine in the last year.

Republicans claim Bowman pulled the alarm in September to “cause chaos.”

Bowman late Wednesday said he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and apologized for his mistake.

The prominent progressive was surrounded by fellow Democrats, who criticized Republicans for what they called a “stupid” resolution.