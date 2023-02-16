How Many Recipes Do YOU Know By Heart?

Getty Images

A survey found that, on average, people claimed to know how to make 15 recipes without having to look them up. And it seems most of us are cooking at home these days more than going out. The survey revealed that 69% of Americans cook on a regular basis, especially those in the Northeast, where 78% are making good use of the kitchen. Most of us are averaging 10 home-cooked meals a week. with 30% of self-described “foodies” making more than 13 home-cooked meals a week.