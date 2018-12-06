How Much Christmas Spirit Does Your State Have? See Them Ranked Most to Least!

Do most families in your neighborhood hang the Christmas lights as soon as Halloween is over? Or is yours the only garlanded, twinkling house on the block? The answer probably depends on where you live. Some states—Washington, South Dakota, and Utah—go all-out to rock around the Christmas tree and jingle all the way. Alaska, Hawaii, and Florida? Not so much.
Curious how your state stacks up to the rest in terms of decking the halls? Some intense data-combing by the GetCenturyLink team yielded some surprising results—check them out on our Christmas spirit map below! The top 10 states are marked with a Christmas tree, and the bottom 10 states are marked with a Grinch.
• Several popular Christmas movies were filmed in third-ranked Utah, including the 2000 live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Hallmark Channel favorites like Christmas Under Wraps.
• Jean Shepherd, author of A Christmas Story, grew up in Indiana (#12); Ohio (#20) hosts the Christmas Story museum—the movie was filmed in Cleveland.
• Washington state came in first in overall Christmas spirit, but it ranked below average on three of the online metrics we used to create the rankings: Christmas movies, wrapping paper, and Elf on the Shelf.
• Alaska may be the coldest and snowiest state, but it ranks below average in every category except one: the state ranks #3 for “gingerbread house” searches.
• All but four of the bottom ten states are hot, dry, and sunny year-round; meanwhile, top-ranked Washington state receives 80 inches of snow annually.
Methodology
To determine which US states have the most Christmas spirit, the analysts at GetCenturyLink compared data in two main categories: online activity and area culture. We evaluated those categories using the ten metrics listed below and finalized our ranking by calculating the weighted average for each state across all metrics.
Online Activity
• Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
• Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)
• Christmas music streaming (14.5%)
• Tweeting about Christmas (7%)
Area Culture
• Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)
• Charitable giving (14.5%)
See where your state ranks in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! The number one ranked state has the most Christmas spirit and is dark red on the map.
1. Washington
2. South Dakota
3. Utah
4. Missouri
5. Maine
6. Tennessee
7. Alabama
8. Arkansas
9. Virginia
10. North Carolina
11. Pennsylvania
12. Indiana
13. West Virginia
14. Wisconsin
15. Mississippi
16. Rhode Island
17. Idaho
18. Wyoming
19. North Dakota
20. Ohio
21. Massachusetts
22. Oregon
23. South Carolina
24. Iowa
25. Nebraska
26. Kentucky
27. Oklahoma
28. Vermont
29. Kansas
30. Colorado
31. New Hampshire
32. Maryland
33. Connecticut
34. New York
35. Delaware
36. Louisiana
37. Illinois
38. Texas
39. Montana
40. Georgia
41. New Mexico
42. California
43. Arizona
44. Minnesota
45. Nevada
46. Michigan
47. New Jersey
48. Florida
49. Hawaii
50. Alaska