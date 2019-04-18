If there were a version of “bah humbug” for Easter, this would be it. More candy will be consumed on Easter than any other holiday. That means a lot of extra sugar in kids’ — and adults’ — diets. So, how much sugar is in your favorite Easter candy?

Jelly beans

Whether you call them jelly beans or jelly bird eggs, this candy is synonymous with Easter. Jelly beans come in numerous flavors, and can be used in Easter baskets or to decorate desserts.

If you prefer the classic Jelly Bird Eggs by Brach’s, you’ll need some self-control. Just 10 pieces will add 21g of sugar to your diet, according to the Brach’s website.

Jelly Belly brand doesn’t list nutrition information online, but myfooddiary.com says 10 pieces contain 8g of sugar. Jelly Belly beans are much smaller than Brach’s, which likely accounts for the difference.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs

Peanut butter and chocolate are “two great tastes that taste great together.” Just ask Reese’s, which used that phrase as it’s tagline for peanut butter cups for nearly 20 years. The Easter version, of course, is shaped like an egg. One of those eggs packs 16g of sugar, according to hersheys.com. On the upside, you also get 4g of protein and 27.2mg of calcium.

Dove Dark Chocolate Eggs

Dark chocolate could be good for your brain, vision and for pain relief. It’s not great for your waistline, however, when it becomes an ingredient in candy. Just six of those brightly wrapped treats have 20g of sugar (and 14g of fat).

Cadbury Creme Eggs

It’s not Easter season until you see the Cadbury commercial with the clucking bunny. Even though a bulldog named Henri will try to replace the Cadbury bunny in the newest ads — it’s the first update in 35 years — the creme eggs won’t change. And just one of those eggs contains 20g of sugar, according to myfooddiary.com.

Cadbury Mini Eggs

Remove the creamy center and coat the chocolate in a candy shell, and the Cadbury Creme Egg becomes a Mini Egg. These treats come can be bought in small bags that are perfect to put in an Easter basket. One of those small bags, which has about 12 eggs in it, delivers 28g of sugar, however.

Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks

America seems to have a love-hate relationship with Peeps.

International Delight has released a Peeps-inspired coffee creamer and Oreo had a Peeps-flavored cookie a couple of years ago. There are even Peeps diorama contests held around the country, including the Open Notebook’s science-themed event. Check out the winners here; you won’t be disappointed. These bunnies and chicks are much better for you as artwork than as a treat, however. Just four chicks contain 27.2g of sugar. Four bunnies aren’t much better, with 26g of sugar.

