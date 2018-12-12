How Much to Spend on Your Partner During the Holidays, Based on How Long You’ve Been Together

It’s hard to find the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, and even harder when you’re not sure how much to spend. While many couples have some sort of conversation about a budget or a wishlist, you may be interested in knowing just how much everyone else is spending.

To figure out how much people really spend on their partners’ gifts, we commissioned a SurveyMonkey Audience poll that ran from December 7 to December 8 and had 1,050 respondents. Of those, 707 reported being in a relationship, and we asked them to write in how much they planned to spend on a holiday gift for their partner.

If you’re in any doubt at all, spend $100. That was the median amount across all classes of couple, and you can’t really go too wrong with it.

The median amount spent by the people who have been dating their partner for less than a year was $50. Among those who have dated their partners for 1 to 3 years, the median jumped to $100. The 75th percentile of people who dated one to three years spent $200, which jumps to $262 for those who’ve been dating three or more years.

There were 458 married people who answered, making up the bulk of the survey respondents with an attachment. For them, the money spent went way up. While the median stayed at $100, the top 25% of married gifters reported planning to spend $300 on their spouse at the holidays.

But really interestingly, lots of married couples spend $0 on their gift: more than one out of every 10 in fact. Married folks are more likely to not buy gifts than people who dated less than a year.

It’s possible that large groups don’t celebrate any holiday, but if that were the case we’d expect to see close to 10% of all respondents say $0, which we don’t.

Rather, some couples grow past exchanging gifts: despite making up about half of married respondents, people aged 45 and up made up three-quarters of the $0 holiday couples. Others may be putting off the presents so they can save: several wrote to indicate that they were aiming to finance a major purchase coming up and were delaying gift giving to save up for that.

If you’re hoping for an average figure, most people spend $100 on their partner. But if they’ve really made the nice list this year, $150 to $300 is a good ballpark number if you can swing it.