How to Get Over a Crush When You Are Already in a Committed Relationship

When you are in a committed and serious relationship, the last thing you want in life is to feel attracted to someone other than your partner. But we don’t have control over our emotions, do we? There might come a moment in your relationship when someone else might make you feel special. Maybe, spending a little extra time with a colleague might make you feel like a college girl. Or you might want to take that attractive girl in your gym out for a coffee date. Sometimes, such emotions are inevitable but when we are in a relationship, it makes us feel vulnerable or guilty. So, what should you do when you have a crush on a third person even after making a commitment to your partner for a lifetime? Here are a few things you can follow that will help to keep your emotions under control.