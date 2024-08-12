How To Get Relief From Unexpectedly High Medical Bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Unexpectedly high medical bills are common in the United States, but there are ways to get relief.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five Americans are affected by outstanding medical debt.

The total cost is $88 billion.

Laws governing hospital charity care require that non-profit hospitals lower or write off bills for low-income households.

The organization Dollar For can help advocate for patients, and many states have free consumer assistance programs as well.