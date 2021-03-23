How To Get Your Best Rest!

The last time you struggled to fall asleep, or stay asleep, what was the reason?

That’s what a new OnePoll survey of 2,000 adults wanted to know. And I don’t think it will surprise anyone to hear that ANXIETY was far and away the most common factor ruining most people’s sleep this past year! But the type of anxiety we’re experiencing is somewhat new:

Researchers say that for the first time, so-called “next day anxiety” is the top reason people can’t fall asleep these days. That refers to being uncertain about what tomorrow may bring. According to this survey, nearly half of us experience “next day anxiety” intensely enough to trigger regular insomnia.

That’s why it’s so important to relax your body and mind before trying to sleep. And it’s more than just keeping the bedroom a dark, quiet and cool.

For example, to reduce anxiety before bed, try deep breathing or meditation – which reduces your heart rate.

Also, smell lavender. It’s active ingredient calms the nervous system when inhaled.

And make a to-do list for the next day. That will help offload your worries onto a piece of paper so your mind can switch off.