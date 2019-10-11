How to Order a Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Off the Starbucks Secret Menu

We have game-changing news for you in time for your afternoon coffee break: there’s a certain secret-menu Starbucks drink you’re going to want to order. Perfect for these dropping temperatures across much of the country, beverages don’t get much more peak fall than — drumroll, please — the Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice Drink.

As Bustle reported, Starbucks just made this drink not-so-secret by including it in their own blog post, 10 ways to spice up your Fall order at Starbucks .

Starbucks has the Caramel Apple Spice Drink, which not many people know about because it isn’t a coffee or tea drink. It’s steamed apple juice with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream and caramel sauce drizzle. Starbucks let us in on this hack, recommending we order the Caramel Apple Spice Drink with two shots of pumpkin sauce in it. (They recommend this with the grande size, if you’re curious about proportions.) Voila, your caramel apple concoction now has pumpkin, too, for the ultimate fall trifecta.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook