How to Pair the Perfect Wine With Your Favorite Thanksgiving Pie

You probably know which wines will show up on the Thanksgiving table — those tried and true pinot noirs and rieslings that play nice with turkey and all the trimmings.

But what will you drink with the pies that come after?

“Dessert still gets the short shrift,” Amy Zavatto, a Staten Island-based wine, spirits and food writer tells The Post. “It’s the one area where imbibers still feel a sticky sort of shyness.”

As a general rule, says Zavatto, co-author of “The Renaissance Guide to Wine and Food Pairing,” look for a wine that “sidles up to the flavors, but doesn’t try to compete.” When it comes to dessert, she says, sweetness should be an accent, not the main event.

Here are wines — not all of them sweet — that will perfectly complement your pies and make an impressive finish to your feast.

Apple juice

Gabriela Davogustto, wine director of Harlem’s farm-to-table restaurant Clay, likes Los Bermejos Malvasia Naturalmente Dulce. This orange-gold wine, from the Canary Islands’ Lanzarote, has notes of candied oranges and orchard fruits. With its silky texture and refreshing acidity, it’s “a perfect pairing for the buttery crust, and the sweet and tart filling” of an apple pie. Buy it: $34.99 at Despaña Vinos y Más, 410 Broome St.

Pecan pick

People often are daunted by sweet wines, which is why Jeff Harding, wine director at the Waverly Inn, recommends relating them to tastes they already know. His pick: Rivesaltes Vignobles Terrassous 1974, a sweet wine from France that “drinks like a cognac.” “It will make you pause and appreciate the winter spices and nuts in the pie,” he says. Think caramel, molasses and browned butter. Buy it: $46.99 at Some Good Wine, 13 E. Eighth St.

Berry good

From Italy’s Marche region, the 2016 Badiali Lacrima di Morro d’Alba is a light- to medium-bodied red that Lorie Honor of Honor Wines says is both “explosive” yet “soft and supple, with intense super-ripe fruits.” She suggests serving it slightly chilled to set off the rich berry filling. Buy it: $18 at Honor Wines, 36 Bay St., St. George

Hello, gourd-geous

Pumpkin calls for a wine that can stand up to its all-around spicy earthiness. Carrie Lyn Strong, wine director at Casa Lever, suggests Cialla Bianco Ronchi di Cialla 1997, from northeast Italy. This white wine, redolent of spice, honey and dried chamomile, makes it the perfect complement to the “sweet baking spices and earth flavors” of a pumpkin pie.

