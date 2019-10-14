How to Steal Candy From Your Children: A Parent’s Guide to Halloween

People have told me they’ve found great success with “The Switch Witch,” a new-fangled, Tooth Fairy-esque figure who will bring children a toy if they leave her most of their candy out for her on Halloween night. I believe that those parents have found success and that it works really well for their families.

My children have unequivocally banned the Switch Witch from coming within 100 feet of them at all times. They’ve all but drawn a circle of salt around our home. When I brought up the idea to my son a while back, not only did he burst into rage tears, he was terrified of the Switch Witch thereafter, begging me to take extra steps to make sure the hag didn’t thieve his candy. I told him she only takes what someone is willing to give, but he didn’t buy that.

Fun sibling bonus: he instilled his Switch Witch fears into his sister, who, at 5, can imagine nothing more tragic than someone taking her candy.

So, yes, I have to be sneakier.