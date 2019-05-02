Hub Food Park opens for the season today

(Mankato, MN) – Old Town’s Hub Food Park is officially open for the season.

Food trucks from four vendors will roll into the the space off North Riverfront Drive to kick off the opening: TNT Eats, Evan’s Eatery, El Tacazo Mexican Delights Deli, and Lola’s.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for today’s opener.

Approximately 10 student vendor pop-up stores will also be in operation at the opening, selling items such as pottery, bath bombs, clothing, jewelry and more!

The Hub Food Park is a space dedicated to local food, entertainment, music, and art. The park is family friendly and hosts a variety of events.

For more information on the food truck schedule and a calendar of events, visit the Hub Food Park’s website.

