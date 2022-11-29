Hubbard House decked out for Christmas starting this weekend

The historic Hubbard House will be decorated for the Christmas season starting this weekend.

Self-guided tours for opening weekend are available on Saturday, December 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will meet costumed characters throughout the tour.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for Blue Earth County Historical Society members, and $5 for children ages 5 to 17.

Victorian holiday decor will be on display at the R.D Hubbard House – 606 S Broad St – along with a special display, stories, and crafts celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Yule, and Kwanza.

Guided holiday tours will also be available on December 10, 11, 17, & 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK A HOLIDAY HUBBARD HOUSE TOUR