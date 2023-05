The Hubbard House opens for the season Friday.

Visitors can purchase tickets in the carriage house for a guided tour of the home as it was set in 1905.

The Victorian-style R.D. Hubbard House will be open Fridays & Saturdays through Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is at the Blue Earth County Historical Society website.