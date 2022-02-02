Human remains discovered inside burned home south of Nicollet

Human remains have been discovered inside a Nicollet County home that was on fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home south of Nicollet, off Co Rd 23 and 461st Ave at about 4:21 a.m. The fire was reported by a Nicollet County Public Works employee, who advised that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“As the fire was being suppressed, firefighters discovered human remains inside the residence,” says a press release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

Identification of the remains is pending a full autopsy.

Fire departments from Nicollet, Lake Crystal, South Bend, Courtland, and North Mankato assisted on the scene.