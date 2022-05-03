Hundreds gather to remember Duluth family slain last month

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds came together in a Duluth auditorium to honor the lives of four family members who were killed in their home last month.

The Marshall School auditorium was filled with friends, family, and others who reflected on the joy Sean and Riana Barry and their daughters Shiway and Sadie brought to community members.

Chaplain Tab Baumgartner urged attendees to focus more on how the family lived and to give thanks for them as they search for comfort.

Authorities believe Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, killed his aunt, uncle and their children, ages 9 and 12, before taking his own life on April 20.