Hundreds rescued from southern MN roads during weekend blizzard

(St. Paul, MN) – Hundreds of people were rescued in southern Minnesota during Sunday’s raging blizzard.

Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management says that more than 600 motorists were rescued from their vehicles in 15 southern Minnesota counties.

Here’s the breakdown from HSEM:

Brown County: 5

Chippewa County: 21

Cottonwood County: 8

Freeborn County: 82 + 7 (train crews)

Fillmore County: 38

Le Sueur County: 46

Lyon County: 10

Mower County: 50+

Renville County: 33

Rice County: 30

Steele County: 200+

Stevens County: 12

Swift County: 20

Watonwan County: 10

Winona County: 50+

According to a Facebook post by HSEM, the number of rescues in Blue Earth County was unknown, but 150 vehicles reportedly went off-road over the weekend.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)