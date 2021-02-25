Hunters and trappers blow past Wisconsin’s wolf kill target

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers have blown past Wisconsin’s wolf kill target, forcing an early end to the hunting season and angering animal rights activists and conservationists.

The Department of Natural Resources opened a season Monday that was supposed to run through Sunday, with a kill target of 119 animals. It became clear Tuesday that hunters and trappers were on pace to exceed the limit, so the agency moved up the season’s end to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The department reported hunters and trappers had killed 178 animals at the close of the season. Hunters and trappers also exceeded state targets during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 wolf seasons.