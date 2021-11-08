Hunter’s round enters home in Steven’s County

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to remain diligent after a round from a hunter’s gun entered a home in western Minnesota

Deputies were able to retrieve the slug, which entered through the front of the house and passed through two hallways before becoming lodged in a bedroom cabinet, according to a social media post. The round traveled through the home at head and chest height, said the sheriff.

“Our office would like to remind hunters to be safe and look beyond their target! This situation could have ended much differently, by being at the wrong place at the wrong time,”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted with the investigation.