Husband accused of punching wife’s employer & breaking his nose

A North Mankato man is accused of punching his wife’s employer and breaking the victim’s nose.

Justin Eugene Bell, 45, was charged last week with felony 3rd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Bell went to Blue Earth Taxi to pick up his wife’s paycheck on March 14 and punched the owner in the face, breaking his nose.

The owner’s wife told investigators she arrived at the main office to find droplets of fresh blood on the floor tiles and blood spray all over the bathroom floor and sink.

The victim’s nose was “disfigured and swelling rapidly,” he had swelling under his eye, and a fresh scratch on his nose that was bleeding, according to the complaint.

The victim told his wife Bell had punched him in the face with a closed fist while they were speaking. Two dispatchers confirmed the victim’s account.

The complaint says the victim’s hands and clothing were covered in blood and he believed his nose was broken, which was later confirmed by medical records.

Bell has previous felony convictions for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order, and vehicle theft.