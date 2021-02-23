Hutch teen injured in vehicle vs snowmobile crash

A Hutchinson teen was injured in a vehicle vs snowmobile crash northwest of Brownton Friday.

The crash happened at 12:53 a.m. in the area of 100th St and Tagus Ave, according to a report from the McLeod County Sheriff.

A 13-year-old boy was transported to the Hutchinson hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, says the report.

The second vehicle involved was a 1998 Ford Explorer, driven by Catherine Morris, 69, of Lake Benton.

Brownton Fire and Allina Ambulance assisted the McLeod County Sheriff at the scene.