Hutchinson teen killed in crash, Gaylord woman injured

A Hutchinson teen was killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 169 between Jordan and Belle Plaine early Sunday morning.

The state patrol says a 34-year-old Chaska man was traveling north in the southbound lanes when his SUV crashed head-on with a southbound car, killing one of the passengers.

The name of the 19-year-old female who was fatally injured has not been released yet.

Cassidy Martin, 20, of Gaylord, was driving the car. Martin and her other passenger, 20-year-old Alyssa Lynn Grutt of Hutchinson, were hospitalized at HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the SUV, Michael Morse, wasn’t injured, but the patrol’s report says he was transported to St. Francis Hospital. It’s unknown whether Morse consumed alcohol before the crash.