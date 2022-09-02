Hwy 19 Redwood Falls bridge reopens Friday evening, four days earlier than expected

The Highway 19 bridge in Redwood Falls reopened Friday evening. It was closed Aug. 31 so crews could pour the second half of the new deck surface. Originally slated to be closed through Sept. 6, the concrete reached 100 percent strength earlier than expected.

This was the third and final scheduled concrete pour requiring a bridge closure and detour.

The project includes repairing and resurfacing the bridge over the Redwood River just west of U.S. Highway 71 in Redwood Falls. Deteriorated concrete deck and approach panels are being replaced; the bridge railing is being repaired; and the pedestrian access to the west side of the bridge is being updated to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.