      Weather Alert

Hwy 71 will close Aug. 18 in Olivia for city project

Aug 13, 2021 @ 4:21pm

Hwy 71 will close in Olivia from West Oak Avenue to Hwy 212 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18. The City of Olivia will undertake needed infrastructure improvements ahead of a MnDOT resurfacing project scheduled for construction in 2022.

Traffic west of Hwy 71 will be detoured on Renville County Roads 1 and 4. Traffic east of Hwy 71 will be detoured on Renville County Roads 5 and 4. The city project is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 24.

MnDOT work

  • Resurfacing of Hwy 71 from just south of Viking Drive to the intersection of Hwy 212 and Hwy 71
  • Bring existing sidewalk and pedestrian crossings to current Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards
  • Create new sidewalk to create connections with existing sidewalk
  • Add a bypass lane at Viking Drive (southbound)
  • Improve drainage

City of Olivia work

  • Add flashing pedestrian crossing at Chestnut Avenue
  • Construct trail from Chestnut Avenue to Viking Drive

Traffic impacts

  • Work will be done under traffic using temporary lane closures
  • Motorists should expect minor delays

Hooray!

Connect With Us Listen To Us On