Hwy 71 will close Aug. 18 in Olivia for city project
Hwy 71 will close in Olivia from West Oak Avenue to Hwy 212 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18. The City of Olivia will undertake needed infrastructure improvements ahead of a MnDOT resurfacing project scheduled for construction in 2022.
Traffic west of Hwy 71 will be detoured on Renville County Roads 1 and 4. Traffic east of Hwy 71 will be detoured on Renville County Roads 5 and 4. The city project is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 24.
MnDOT work
- Resurfacing of Hwy 71 from just south of Viking Drive to the intersection of Hwy 212 and Hwy 71
- Bring existing sidewalk and pedestrian crossings to current Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards
- Create new sidewalk to create connections with existing sidewalk
- Add a bypass lane at Viking Drive (southbound)
- Improve drainage
City of Olivia work
- Add flashing pedestrian crossing at Chestnut Avenue
- Construct trail from Chestnut Avenue to Viking Drive
Traffic impacts
- Work will be done under traffic using temporary lane closures
- Motorists should expect minor delays