Hwy 71 will close Aug. 18 in Olivia for city project

Hwy 71 will close in Olivia from West Oak Avenue to Hwy 212 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18. The City of Olivia will undertake needed infrastructure improvements ahead of a MnDOT resurfacing project scheduled for construction in 2022.

Traffic west of Hwy 71 will be detoured on Renville County Roads 1 and 4. Traffic east of Hwy 71 will be detoured on Renville County Roads 5 and 4. The city project is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 24.

MnDOT work

Resurfacing of Hwy 71 from just south of Viking Drive to the intersection of Hwy 212 and Hwy 71

Bring existing sidewalk and pedestrian crossings to current Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards

Create new sidewalk to create connections with existing sidewalk

Add a bypass lane at Viking Drive (southbound)

Improve drainage

City of Olivia work

Add flashing pedestrian crossing at Chestnut Avenue

Construct trail from Chestnut Avenue to Viking Drive

Traffic impacts