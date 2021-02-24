Hy-Vee administering 10,000 vaccine doses this week

Grocer Hy-Vee is now part of the expanding network of pharmacies vaccinating Minnesotans around the state.

Hy-Vee is expected to administer more than 10,000 doses to adults ages 65 and over this week, at more than 30 sites in the state.

The company joins two other retail pharmacies in Minnesota – Thrifty White and Walmart – that are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched earlier this month.

Appointments will be accessible on the vaccine locator map when information becomes available.