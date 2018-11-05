Hy-Vee Cautions Against Coupon Scam

There’s a helpful smile in every aisle, but not a free $80 grocery coupon.

Hy-Vee stores are cautioning their customers after an official-looking coupon began circulating Facebook. The coupon bears an $80 grocery redemption value, and states that Hy-Vee is giving it to shoppers as a way to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary. Unfortunately, it’s a scam that appears to have started on social media.

In a Facebook post, the Riverfront store says: “There is a FAKE coupon circulating Facebook. This is NOT a valid coupon, and will not be honored under any circumstances.”

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

