Hy-Vee Cautions Against Coupon Scam

There’s a helpful smile in every aisle, but not a free $80 grocery coupon.

Hy-Vee stores are cautioning their customers after an official-looking coupon began circulating Facebook.  The coupon bears an $80 grocery redemption value, and states that Hy-Vee is giving it to shoppers as a way to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary.  Unfortunately, it’s a scam that appears to have started on social media.

In a Facebook post, the Riverfront store says: “There is a FAKE coupon circulating Facebook.  This is NOT a valid coupon, and will not be honored under any circumstances.”

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Confirmed: Mankato Lowe’s Will Close Women Are Freezing Their Eggs to Avoid ‘Panic Parenting’ with an Unsuitable Partner This Is How Long Thanksgiving Leftovers Actually Last Target to Open Early Thanksgiving Night 71 Last Names That Sound Adorable as First Names My Kids Write Thanksgiving Thank-You Cards Every Year, and I Can’t Recommend It Enough
Comments