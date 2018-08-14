Hy-Vee Closing Waseca Store

The Hy-Vee in Waseca will close its doors in just over a month.

The company announced Monday that their State Street Waseca location would permanently close September 30 at 10 p.m. The store was opened in 1988.

In a statement, Senior regional Vice President of Hy-Vee Mary Fuhrman blamed relations with the landlord for the closure: “Unfortunately, despite numerous attempts to work with the property’s landlord, the lease on the building will not be renewed. This is not something we want to do, but the landlord has left us no choice.”

The store’s landlord won a lawsuit last year that claimed the company was not making rental payments. Hy-Vee was ordered to pay over $3000,00.

The store employs 136 full and part time workers, who were notified of the closure Monday morning. Employees will be offered opportunities to be relocated across the company’s area stores.

“The Waseca Hy-Vee has served as a neighborhood store for many residents for a number of years, and we understand it will be missed by our customers. We haven’t ever been in a situation like this in the history of our company. At a time when many communities are recruiting us to their cities, we must leave Waseca,” says Fuhrman.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

