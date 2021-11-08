Hy-Vee Hilltop now offering rapid COVID tests

Hilltop Hy-Vee will now offer rapid COVID-19 tests, the company announced Monday.

The PCR rapid tests will be administered in a drive-thru outside the pharmacy, with results expected in as little as 30 minutes or up to one day. Patients will not have to get out of their vehicles.

Testing is $119 per test and is available by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The rapid PCR tests are currently available to patients ages five and older. Patients ages 18 and older can self-administer the test. A parent or legal guardian should administer the test to patients under the age of 18.

