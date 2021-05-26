Hy-Vee, Mankato Brewery partnering for COVID vaccination clinic

Mankato Brewery and Hy-Vee will partner for a pop-up vaccination clinic next week.

The clinic is Wednesday, June 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St.

Live music from Nici Peper will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Ummies Bar & Grill will be onsite at 5 p.m. with walking tacos.

Participants ages 21 and older can receive a free pint of beer from the brewery and a 10% off coupon for Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic to ages 12 and older. Vaccine recipients can get their second dose at their local Hy-Vee pharmacy 21 days after the first shot.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled at the link below.

SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT