(St. Peter, MN) – The Hy-Vee store in St. Peter opened its doors Tuesday.

The new store, housed in the former Shopko building on Old Minnesota St, welcomed a steady crowd of customers throughout its opening day.

The 35,000 square foot store boasts a deli, bakery, floral department, an Asian fusion restaurant, and also brings Starbucks to St. Peter. Customers can also fill prescriptions at the new Hy-Vee pharmacy.