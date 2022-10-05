Hy-Vee pulling brie, cheese boards from shelves after potential Listeria contamination

Hy-Vee says it will pull a number of cheese products from its shelves after the manufacturer announced possible Listeria contamination.

Old Europe Cheese of Benton Harbor, Michigan, has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or frail and elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee says that out of an abundance of caution, eight products that have been delivered to stores in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Nebraska have been recalled:

The products’ “best by” expiration dates range from Sept 28 to Dec 14.

Customers who purchased any of the products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.