Hy-Vee pulls potato salad from shelves

Hy-Vee will pull all of its store-brand potato salad from the shelves this Independence Day weekend.

The grocer says the voluntary withdrawal is out of an abundance of caution, after a presumptive positive microbial result on the potato processing line. The withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad.

The potato salad is found in grab-and-go refrigerated or deli service cases at Hy-Vee Drugstores and Dollar Fresh Market, as well as Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores. Eight states, including Minnesota, are impacted.

Expiration dates on the containers are between July 31 and Aug 4.

There have been no reports of illness to date, according to the company.