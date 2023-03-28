Hy-Vee Recalls Skillet Hamburger Meal

Hy-Vee has recalled one variety of its store brand Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal.

The Des Moines-based grocer says the recall is due to an undeclared allergen – namely dairy, that’s not listed on the product packaging.

The company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product.

The item was sold at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores in Minnesota and seven other states.

The recalled product is labeled as Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal and is packaged in a 5.2oz cardboard box. The only Best By date that is being recalled is “Best By FEB 08 24 Y18” and this code can be found on top of the box. The recalled product also has UPC 0075450085520.

UPC: Product and Size: Lot Number:

0075450085520 Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal – 5.8 oz. FEB 08 24 Y18

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal entrees from its shelves.

Customers who purchased the product and have a dairy sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.