Hy-Vee Riverfront incorrectly diluted COVID vaccine for 62 patients

Hy-Vee Riverfront Dr pharmacy staff incorrectly diluted a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for 62 patients, the company confirmed Friday.

The Iowa-based grocer said two pharmacy staff members used vaccines mixed with a sterile water injection diluent that’s commonly used to dilute injections rather than the saline diluent provided by Pfizer.

The company says it consulted with several third-party physicians working on the vaccination process and received confirmation that error leaves no reason for medical concern.

No patients have reported any side effects, according to a press release from Hy-Vee.

“As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we started personally calling the affected patients,” said the release. We have reached out to the manufacturer and are working with each of the patients on next steps.”

Hy-Vee says the incident has been reported to the appropriate regulatory agencies, and the Riverfront staff has retained.