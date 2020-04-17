I-90 construction begins soon from Fairmont to Blue Earth

(Mankato, MN) – Eastbound I-90 from Fairmont to Blue Earth will close for construction starting the week of April 27, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says westbound I-90 should expect short-term lane closures during the week of April 20 as crews set barriers.

Traffic will be carried one lane each way in the westbound lanes of I-90 with reduced speeds for the duration of the project.

Faribault County Rd 1 (Guckeen) bridge over I-90 will close as early as April 20, and the associated ramps with I-90 will close the following week.

Fairmont area motorists are reminded that the Highway 15 ramps will close for about three weeks at a date to be determined.

This is the second year of the a two-year project; the westbound lanes of I-90 were constructed last year.

The project includes resurfacing I-90 with concrete, and making improvements at bridges, culverts, and drainage pipes. Interchange lighting will be added at county highways 53 and 1.