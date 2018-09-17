‘I Don’t Want Her To Be Forgotten.’ Wendy Khan’s Daughter Writes Public Plea On Social Media

A daughter desperate to learn what’s happened to her mother has posted a public plea on Facebook in an effort to keep the story fresh in the minds of the region.

Wendy Khan has now been missing for 15 weeks, among circumstances her daughter is certain are suspicious. “My mom would never get up and leave without a trace without saying something to me,” Aneisah Khan said in the Facebook post. “Something happened, she could not have left willingly. She left all her clothes and her two cats behind.”

Aneisah Khan reported Wendy missing on June 3. Her vehicle was found just days later on Belle Avenue behind CVS. Within a couple weeks of her disappearance, the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension became involved, and the search for the 46-year-old woman was expanded statewide.

Perhaps most frustrating for Wendy Khan’s daughter is that there’s been no evidence to change the case from a missing person’s investigation to a criminal investigation, according to her Facebook post. The BCA searched Wendy Khan’s residence, but apparently didn’t find anything of note. The missing woman’s neighbors, however, were vocal in their suspicions of Wendy’s boyfriend, the owner of the residence.

Because the search for Wendy is still a missing person’s case, her daughter is desperate to keep her mother’s image in the public’s sight and continues to reach out with social media. Her latest post asks her friends and followers to share her mother’s photo and picture until she is brought home safely.

Police haven’t ruled out a possibility that something criminal has happened to Khan. Either way, detectives said they say the case will remain open and active as long as it takes.

“I miss my best friend so much,” Aneisah Khan said on Facebook. “Please keep a look out for anything suspicious as hunting season arrives. All we want is this loving mother and friend to return home.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

