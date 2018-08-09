ICE Agents Visit Sleepy Eye’s Christensen Farms

Pork producer Christensen Farms of Sleepy Eye reportedly received a visit from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Wednesday.

A Sleepy Eye resident informed Southern Minnesota News that the U.S Department of Homeland Security was seen at the pork facility on Highway 14 just east of Sleepy Eye later Wednesday. The witness later reported to have learned that the U.S. Marshal Service and the FBI had been at the the building earlier that day.

Amber Portner, Communications Manager at Christensen Farms confirmed that DHS had visited the facility to verify lawful employment. Portner said to her knowledge, there was no wrongdoing by the company in regards to their hiring and employment practices. She declined to confirm that the U.S Marshall Services or the FBI were there, stating she had no recollection of either agency’s presence on the premises Wednesday, nor was she aware of anyone being detained as a result of the visit.

Portner said DHS exited the Sleepy Eye location at around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. She was not aware if they took employment or company records. She was uncertain whether an employee or citizen had called to report illegal immigrants, or the company’s employment practices.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that a large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired — and mistreated — immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

