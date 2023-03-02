Ice house removal deadline looming

Local anglers have just a few days left to remove their ice house from the waterways.

The deadline to remove structures off lakes in the southern two-thirds of the state is Monday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m. The deadline in the northern third of the state is Monday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m.

If shelters are not removed by the deadline, they could be confiscated, removed, or destroyed by a conservation officer.

The DNR says if a fish house is occupied or attended, the shelter can remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers not to wait until the last minute of the deadline. The DNR is also reminding anglers to help keep lakes clean by pickup up trash.