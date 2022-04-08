Idaho Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Abortion Law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a new state law that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allow it to be enforced through lawsuits.

Idaho last month had become the first state to enact a law modeled after the Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks.

The ruling from Idaho’s high court in a lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood means the new law won’t go into effect as planned on April 22.

Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law the measure that would’ve allowed people who would have been family members to sue a doctor who performs an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

Little said he had concerns about whether the law was constitutional.