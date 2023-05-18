If You Fry, You Might Cry…

A new study from China uncovered a clear connection between depression and eating fried foods. The study, which included 140,000 people, found that frequently consuming fried foods led to a 12% higher risk of anxiety and a 7% higher risk of depression. The researchers blamed a substance known as acrymalide, which develops when cooking oil is heated to the point where frying is possible. Sadly, for fast-food fans, French fries and onion rings were found to be the worst offenders of all.