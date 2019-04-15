If Your Baby Is Born on the Same Day as the Royal Baby, You Could Win $10,000

Haven’t been paying attention to the whole royal baby countdown? You might want to start. Pure Leaf Tea is giving away $10,000 to an American baby born on the same day as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, and that money will go straight to your kid’s education fund, according to TODAY. So, yes, totally understandable if you just frantically set a Google alert for Markle, Harry, and royal baby.

If your child is born on the same day as the royal baby, snap a picture of your family, your newborn, or a baby accessory and post it to Instagram or Twitter, alongside the hashtags #PureLeafRoyalTEABaby and #Sweepstakes (also, make sure to follow Pure Leaf Tea because that’s part of the deal).

Ten winners will be notified via DM and a professional photographer will fly out to shoot a royal family portrait in whichever location you choose. They’ll also provide very cute accessories for your baby so they can have the true Buckingham Palace experience.

Of those ten winners, one family will receive the $10,000 education prize. The nine runner-ups and fifty other families will get a $100 Shutterfly gift card.

Markle said in a video clip that she’s likely due at the end of April or May, so if that sounds like it’s right around your due date you should probably start picking out your tiara and practicing your best serene Meghan Markle smile ASAP.

