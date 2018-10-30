IHOP Unveils New Grinch-Inspired 2018 Holiday Menu

IHOP gets their inner Grinch on with the launch of their new Grinch-inspired 2018 holiday menu based on Illumination and Universal Pictures’ new film, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, coming to theaters nationwide on November 9, 2018.

Available exclusively at participating locations through December 31, 2018, the festive Grinch-inspired lineup includes:

New Grinch’s Green Pancakes : Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping.

: Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, crowned with creamy, green whipped topping. New Minty Who Hot Chocolate : Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

: Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts. New Who-Roast Beast Omelette : A fluffy omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sauteed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper. The dish is served with three of the brand’s signature Buttermilk pancakes.

: A fluffy omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sauteed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper. The dish is served with three of the brand’s signature Buttermilk pancakes. Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast: Two King’s Hawaiian rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and creamy whipped topping.

In celebration of the season, IHOP is also introducing the following new Grinch-inspired kids menu:

New Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo : One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link. (Kids eat free during limited-time promotion – see below).

: One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link. (Kids eat free during limited-time promotion – see below). New Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate: A kid’s sized hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

Additionally, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, kids 12 and under will receive a free entree from the kids menu with each purchase of an adult entree. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations for a limited time.

