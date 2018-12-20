Ikea Is Ending the Holiday Season With an Epic Winter Sale

Once the holidays are over, as you’re taking stock of your gift haul, you might notice that a few things left on your wish list. Instead of complaining, which is never a good look, you can still take matters into your own hands — even if you don’t have spending money left over after all your holiday shopping. How? With Ikea‘s upcoming winter sale.
Today, the home goods retailer announced that starting on December 26, 2018, it will be offering up to 50% off on select items for in-store shoppers. Though Ikea won’t release more details about most of the specific deals until December 24, it has already revealed a few of the exclusive deals Ikea Family members can look forward to during the winter sale. These include up to 30% off select Strandom chairs, up to 30% off select Alex desks, and up to 25% off select Billy birch bookcases. All three of these offers will be valid on both in-store and online purchases.
In addition to getting discounts on the furniture and home decor you thought you were going to get as holiday gifts, you can take advantage of a food deal while shopping in stores. If you buy an adult (m)eatball plate before heading in to peruse the sale, you’ll also receive a free slice of the Gooey Chocolate Cake.
Ikea’s post-holidays winter sale will last through the end of the 2018 and go all the way through January 6, 2019.That means you’ll have ample opportunities to make tweaks to that gift pile or start getting your home organized for 2019.