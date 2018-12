Ikea Is Ending the Holiday Season With an Epic Winter Sale

Though Ikea won’t release more details about most of the specific deals until December 24, it has already revealed a few of the exclusive deals Ikea Family members can look forward to during the winter sale. These include up to 30% off select Strandom chairs , up to 30% off select Alex desks , and up to 25% off select Billy birch bookcases . All three of these offers will be valid on both in-store and online purchases.