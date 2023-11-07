Impersonator cop reported in Waseca

Police say an impersonator cop was reported in Waseca over the weekend.

On Saturday shortly before noon, a person stopped at a home on the 500 block of 2nd St NW and told the resident he was there for a noise complaint, according to a press release from the Waseca Police Department. The man left after a short interaction.

Investigators say the impersonator was reportedly driving a black Ford SUV with a light bar on top and a spotlight on the driver’s side. The SUV was marked “Waseca Police” but the graphics didn’t match and it was not one of the WPD’s squad cars, according to the release. Police say there was a four-digit unit number on the back window of the SUV and investigators are working on obtaining a picture from surveillance cameras in the area.

The suspect is described as a skinny, tall, white man in his 40s with short hair and bald on top. He was wearing a black outfit with a tan vest over his torso and had a duty belt with various accessories. Police do not know if he was carrying a firearm.

Waseca patrol officers wear blue uniforms with Waseca Police eagle patches on each sleeve, a name tag on the right chest, and a badge with a title and badge number. All regular patrol cars are marked with blue and white American flag graphics.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle he was driving should call 911.