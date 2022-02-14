In 2nd Floyd killing trial, judge seeks speed, not emotion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The judge handling the second trial in the killing of George Floyd is putting a premium on speed — and making clear that he doesn’t want the trial to turn on emotion.

Judge Paul Magnuson is presiding over the federal trial of fired Minneapolis officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. Through three weeks of testimony, Magnuson has pushed attorneys to cooperate on routine matters such as replaying videos and ordered them to reduce exhibits. He has also frequently rejected time-consuming sidebars.

Magnuson has made clear he worries about COVID-19 disrupting the trial. At the same time, he has worked to keep emotional testimony to a minimum, sometimes frustrating prosecutors.