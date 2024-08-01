In An Attempt To Reverse The Supreme Court’s Immunity Decision, Senator Schumer Introduces No Kings Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is introducing legislation reaffirming presidents don’t have immunity for criminal actions, an attempt to reverse the Supreme Court’s landmark decision last month.

Schumer’s No Kings Act being introduced Thursday would attempt to invalidate the decision by declaring presidents are not immune from criminal law.

The New York senator says Congress has an obligation and the constitutional authority to check the Supreme Court on its decision.

The court’s conservative majority decided presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken within their official duties, a decision that threw into doubt the Justice Department’s case against Republican ex-President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.