In Minnesota, abortion key to Keith Ellison’s 2nd term hopes

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keith Ellison gave up a safe seat in Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump.

Now Ellison is locked in a tough reelection fight after four tumultuous years that put Minnesota in the world spotlight over the police killings of George Floyd and other Black men. His Republican opponent, hedge fund lawyer Jim Schultz, says Ellison deserves much of the blame for the surge in violent crime that followed.

Ellison is using the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rolling back abortion rights to rally Democrats and suburban swing voters.