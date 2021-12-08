In-person ceremony scheduled as nearly 1,950 MSU students set to graduate

Nearly 1,950 Minnesota State University Mankato are set to graduate this fall, with 700 participating in an in-person ceremony this weekend.

MSU said in a release that 2,276 degrees will be awarded to the 1,941 students. The number of degrees is larger because some students earn more than one degree.

In-person commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, December 11 at 9 a.m. in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the MSU campus. It’s the first in-person graduation ceremony since December 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual ceremonies were held in May and December 2020, and in May 2021.

Safety measures will be in place due to the recent increase in positivity rates, according to a press release from the university.